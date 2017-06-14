Quick moving storm causes damage across Massachusetts

Cleanup is underway after wild weather hit the area on Tuesday.

The storms moved through quickly but the impact is still being felt.

In Somerville there was construction chaos. The whipping winds ripped off part of a roof that was being built.

The crews working on the home barely escaped in time.

Also in Somerville, a tree was ripped from the ground and landed on the roof of a home.

Cleanup from that mess went on until early Wednesday morning.

All across the city trees and power lines were brought down.

The next step is to fix the damage that has been done to homes and surrounding areas.

