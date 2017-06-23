Quick-moving storms cause damage in Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — Wild weather moved fast through parts of Massachusetts Friday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

A quick-moving storm cell took down some trees in Woburn Friday, including one that crushed a minivan on High Street.

Residents said the storm came and went fast, lasting between five and 10 minutes. People told 7News the sky got dark very quick and brought strong winds and rain before the sun returned. One large tree snapped in half and landed in the middle of the street, while another fell on top of a minivan in a resident’s driveway. A car dealership also lost part of its roof in the storm and suffered water damage.

“There was lightning and thunder and then we heard a really loud crunch and then we all ran over to the window to see what happened and we saw that it crashed our neighbor’s van,” one girl told 7’s Adam Bagni. Wires were also brought down when the tree fell on the minivan.

Over in Wilmington, a falling branch ripped down power lines and blocked traffic. Crews in Lexington said a tree that got tangled in wires could take up to six hours to remove.

The storms only lasted a few minutes before sunny, summery weather returned.

