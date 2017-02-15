Fast-acting police officer pushes flaming truck away from fast food restaurant

GLENN HEIGHTS, Tx. (WHDH) — Authorities in Glenn Heights, Texas, released stunning dashcam footage of a flaming pickup truck that was parked dangerously close to a Jack in the Box restaurant and a police officer who helped prevent a disaster.

Police responded to reports of a fire near the restaurant on Feb. 11 and found a truck engulfed in flames in the drive-thru lane.

A responding officer drove up to the truck, accelerated forward and pushed it to safety before the flames spread.

No injuries were reported.

