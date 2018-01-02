Quincy day care workers fired after sharing recorded video of child

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Parents in Quincy were left stunned after learning that two former workers at a local day care center took video of a child and shared it with others.

The owner of Jack ‘n’ Jill Child Care Center in Marina Bay says the employees involved in inappropriate behavior were fired in early December.

The Department of Children and Families says it is now investigating the matter.

“It’s shocking that somebody would do that without the permission of the parents,” Anthony Greenwood said.

Other parents said incidents involving children and video are very sensitive and that workers’ action was a breach in trust.

Officials at the 75-year-old center say they learned of the video on Dec. 6. When one of the workers shared the video with others, someone alerted management.

The workers were promptly fired and the state was alerted.

“There was an unfortunate incident involving the use of a cell phone camera. I can assure you no child was physically harmed or in danger,” CEO Kelley Joyce said in a statement. “We are proud of our swift and decisive action.

Joyce says the center is cooperating with state authorities.

The child involved in the incident remains enrolled at the center.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)