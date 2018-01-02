QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – A young girl in Quincy who is battling Leukemia a received a warm welcome as she returned to school Tuesday.

Eight-year-old Bridget Kelley, known by her community as “Bridget the Brave” has been away from school and her classmates for more than a year now. She was welcomed back to Merrymount Elementary School with open arms by her classmates, members of the community and local law enforcement.

Bridget’s father, Dan Kelley, said she’s been recovering from a stem cell transplant and was waiting her immune system to get back to normal. He said her biggest fear of missing so much school was that everyone would forget her. Members of the school gathered to let her know that they certainly didn’t.

Quincy Police joined in on the welcome by standing outside of the school with signs that read, “Bridget the Brave.”

Bridget’s father said it’s been almost 300 days since her stem cell transplant, and she has not had any complications thus far.

