Quincy man accused of murder after ‘purposefully’ running over wife

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy man has been indicted for the murder of his wife, accused of “purposefully” running her over at their home in September.

Yan Long Chow, 55, is slated to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court for the murder of Zhen Li, 52.

District Attorney Michael Morissey said the death was initially claimed to be a fatal accident, but that evidence gathered by investigators led to a first-degree murder indictment on Wednesday.

Chow was arrested at his Phillips Street home.

Additional details are expected to made available in court.

