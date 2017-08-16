Quincy man charged with motor vehicle homicide after deadly rollover crash

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A 22-year-old is facing serious charges in connection with a rollover crash in Quincy last week that left a teenager dead.

Quincy police announced Wednesday the arrest of Christopher Murch. Allan Dunne, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Aug. 7. A 17-year-old was seriously injured as well, but is expected to be OK.

Police say Murch flipped his pickup truck on Palmer Street in the Germantown neighborhood after he lost control, struck two parked cars and crashed into two utility poles.

Murch turned himself into police Tuesday night, where he was booked on charges of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional charges against Murch are possible.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)