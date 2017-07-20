Quincy man rescues teen from drowning in Falmouth pond

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Quincy man on vacation on Cape Cod managed to save a teen from drowning after he pulled him from a pond in Falmouth.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was swimming in Jenkins Pond when he found himself unable to stay above water and started sinking to the bottom. Brian Matthews was in a house nearby having breakfast when he said he heard screaming outside. His girlfriend told him someone in the pond was drowning.

“We ran down as fast as we could, right into the water,” said Matthews.

Matthews searched the water and within seconds, found the boy. Matthews said the teen was big but the former Irish rugby player was able to pull him to safety.

Once back on shore, Matthews’ girlfriend performed CPR and the teen regained consciousness. He was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where his condition is unknown. Police said Matthews saved the teen’s life but Matthews said he does not feel like a hero.

“I was just the first guy to get there,” said Matthews.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)