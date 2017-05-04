Quincy mother charged after after young sons found alone; 1 in filthy apartment

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy mother is facing charges of after police say her 6-year-old son was found on the street alone and a 3-year-old son was found living in filth in an apartment.

Latoya Brown-Allen’s was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child. Her children were taken into custody by the state Department of Children and Families.

The Health Department condemned the apartment after police say the 6-year-old boy was spotted walking outside by himself Tuesday night.

Brown-Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and was released on personal recognizance.

