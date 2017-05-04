Quincy mother facing charges after police condemn home

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy mother is facing charges of reckless endangerment after police say her children were found living in filth in their apartment.

Latoya Brown-Allen’s six-year-old and three-year-old boys have been placed into state custody.

The Health Department condemned their apartment after police say the six-year-old was spotted walking outside by himself Tuesday night.

