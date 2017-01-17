Quincy officer held without bail following standoff

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy police officer is being held without bail after he was taken into custody Monday night following a standoff at his house in Raynham.

Police said they responded to 51-year-old Keith Wilbur’s house Monday night for a reported domestic dispute. Wilbur allegedly fired two gunshots through a door at officers, then barricaded himself inside the house.

About an hour later, police said they got Wilbur to surrender. No one was hurt in the standoff. More than 30 guns were allegedly found inside the house.

Wilbur was placed on administrative leave by the Quincy Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)