Quincy officer in court after standoff with police

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy Police officer was back in court today.

51-year-old Keith Wilbur was arrested last week after a stand off with Raynham Police.

Wilbur was placed on administrative leave.

Raynham Police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at Wilbur’s home.

When Police arrived and entered the house, officers said Wilbur fired two shots at them.

No one was injured.

