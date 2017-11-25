QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – Quincy Police announced Saturday that they have arrested two people in connection with the Nov. 19 robbery of a 92-year-old woman.

Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, and Markell Cruz, of Somerville, are charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person. They are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

The 92-year-old suffered a broken sternum in the incident. She is currently recovering.

