Quincy Police arrest suspect in connection with deadly crash

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly crash that occurred last week.

Police say Christopher Murch, 22, crashed his pickup truck into a pole. An 18-year-old in the truck was killed and another teenager was injured in the crash.

Officials believe speed was a factor when Murch allegedly swerved across the street, hit two poles and rolled over, smashing into a fence and two parked cars.

Murch turned himself in to authorities.

