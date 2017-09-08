BOSTON (AP) — A police lieutenant has been sentenced to one year in prison for what prosecutors called a double-dipping scam that defrauded a Massachusetts city out of about $8,000.

Quincy police Lt. Thomas Corliss was sentenced Thursday after his June conviction on multiple counts of mail fraud as well as fraud involving federal funds.

An internal investigation found the 52-year-old Corliss collected pay for working details and shifts that overlapped on several occasions in 2015. Prosecutors say Corliss also kept himself on the daily roster while vacationing in the Bahamas and Martha’s Vineyard.

Democratic Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch’s office previously said Corliss would lose his job.

Corliss’ lawyers say what he did was common practice, and they are considering an appeal.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)