Quincy Police locate missing teen with autism

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy said they have located a teen with autism after he disappeared Sunday night.

Police said 16-year-old Paul Rizzo was believed to have left his home in the area of Hillcrest Street at some time during the night. Paul has autism and is non-verbal.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, police said Paul was located and that he is was in good condition.

