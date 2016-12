QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are hoping to find the owner of an urn found recently.

The urn was found at a local monument business.

The urn is approximately 10″ by 7″ and is white marble. Police said the urn had ashes inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police.

