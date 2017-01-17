Quincy police officer barricades himself, fires shots from Raynham home

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Raynham Police arrested a Quincy police officer after a standoff at the officer’s home in Raynham Monday night.

Police were called to the home for a domestic incident on Britton Street around 10 p.m. Monday night, where they found a 51-year-old Quincy police officer and his wife in their home.

Raynham officers then spoke to the man’s wife, who they managed to get out of the home, but were fired upon when they tried to speak to the Quincy officer, according to Lieutenant Paul Roderick of the Taunton Police Department. Roderick said the man fired two shots at officers, and no one was hurt from the bullets. It is unclear if the wife had any injuries in the dispute.

Police shut down Britton Street as SWAT teams surrounded the barricaded home, where a standoff continued for two more hours. Negotiators and K9 units were called in to deal with the Quincy officer, but Roderick said the negotiations “broke down, then picked up again.”

Roderick said when the man finally came out into the driveway around 1 a.m., he surrendered peacefully.

Raynham Police made the arrest, according to Officer Roderick, while Taunton Police spoke to reporters to make details public.

The Quincy officer will face a judge in Taunton Tuesday morning.

