Quincy Police searching for missing teen with autism

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy say they are searching for a missing teen with autism who is non-verbal.

According to police, the 16-year-old is believed to have left his home in the area of Hillcrest Street at some time during the night.

He may be wearing a bright blue zip-up jacket, gray sneakers, and pajamas.

The teen is listed as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.

