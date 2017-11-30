Quincy woman, 92, returns home after robbery, assault

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy woman who was attacked earlier this month outside her senior living complex in Quincy has finally returned home.

Doris Prendiville, 92, was thrown to the ground as she walked back from picking up the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe.

Police released video of the incident as well as of a woman coming over to assist the woman. Police say they believe that woman was actually involved in the original assault.

Two people accused of assault in robbery in the incident, 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, and 27-year-old Markell Cruz, of Somerville, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges in connection with a brutal attack allegedly fueled by the need for drug money.

Authorities said a state trooper spotted the pair walking on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston around noon Saturday.

In Quincy District Court, prosecutors explained that the two suspects traveled to the area to buy heroin, but realized that they had no money. They then robbed Prendiville of her purse and fled the area, according to investigators.

Prendiville suffered a broken sternum and some bruises but was back at home Thursday, gathering with friends and family for a pizza party.

