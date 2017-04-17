Quinnipiac president to step down after 3 decades on the job

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — The president of Quinnipiac University, who oversaw massive growth at the Connecticut school, has announced that he will step down after more than three decades on the job.

President John Lahey said in a weekend message to the school community that he plans on retiring on June 30, 2018.

The university in Hamden was a small college with fewer than 2,000 students when Lahey took over in 1987, but is now a national university with about 10,000 students.

During his tenure, the private university added a law school, a medical school and a school of engineering.

He also helped grow the endowment from $5 million to more than $400 million.

Lahey’s time at the school saw the establishment of the nationally recognized Quinnipiac University Poll and Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum.

