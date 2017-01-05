CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WHDH) — An emergency meeting is set to get underway for the Wyatt Detention Facility’s Board of Directors.

They will be discussing security matters after James Morales escaped. The meeting will take place to answer the all-important question: How did this happen?

Morales escaped from facility on New Year’s Eve, and now the board members that oversee the prison in Central Falls, Rhode Island expect details.

The warden tells 7News that Morales broke out around 7 p.m., by climbing the basketball net in the recreation yard, using a makeshift tool to cut through fencing and razor wire. He then allegedly walked the roof of the prison until he got to the front where the ceiling dips down, and then jumped two stories down to the street.

The warden says Morales cut himself on the razor wire and bloodied his prison uniform. State Police then found that prison uniform by the railroad tracks.

It is believed from there he stole a running and open car a mile and a half away.

There were 29 correction officers and 513 inmates in the facility on that night. The warden says guards noticed Morales was missing at 10:30 p.m., but it took them 1 hour and 15 minutes to alert authorities.

Two correction officers were put on paid administrative leave while the situation is investigated.

The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

State Police confirmed on Twitter around 4 p.m. on Thursday, that Morales has been captured.

