R.I. father accused of pulling on baby’s limbs to make him stronger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island mother and father were arrested after police said the father injured their baby.

Prosecutor Shannon Signore said Olalekan Olawusi, 40, pulled on his 3-month-old son’s arms and legs, thinking it would make him bigger and stronger. Signore said Olawusi also bit the baby.

Police said they learned of the abuse when Olawusi called 911 on Monday to report that his son was not breathing.

Signore said the baby had at least 12 fractures to his arms, legs and skull. He had to be resuscitated on the way to the hospital and is now in critical condition. The baby’s mother, 33-year-old Arinola Olawusi, was also charged with child abuse and neglect because Signore said she did not report or stop the abuse.

Both parents are being held on high bail and were ordered to surrender their Nigerian passports.

