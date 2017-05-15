R.I. mom accused of OUI, leading police on chase with daughter in car

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Rhode Island mother was arrested after police said she led officers on a dangerous chase with her daughter in the backseat.

Police said 33-year-old Amanda Major, who lives in Tiverton, was seen driving erratically on I-195 in Mattapoisett on Sunday afternoon. Prosecutors said police received more than 20 911 calls reporting Major, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Major allegedly continued north on the highway, weaving back and forth across the road. She allegedly crashed into the guardrail several times and kept driving.

As police followed Major, they said her 11-year-old daughter was in the car with her. The girl told police she told her mother to stop but she refused.

Police said the chase finally came to an end when they used stop sticks to flatten Major’s tires. When they approached the car, Major allegedly would not come out. Prosecutors said police had to forcefully pull Major out of the car; as they arrested her, police said she yelled and continued to resist.

Major’s attorney argued against bail, saying her client vowed to abstain from drugs and alcohol. The judge decided on bail instead. She is being held on $1,000 bail and her daughter is staying with her grandmother.

