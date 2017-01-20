R.I. native Sean Spicer tapped as Trump’s press secretary

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island native has filled a major role in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Sean Spicer, who is from Barrington, has been a visible part of Trump’s transition team and will serve as his press secretary.

“There isn’t a boring minute,” said Spicer.

Back on Jan. 11, CNN reporter Jim Acosta said Spicer threatened to throw him out for trying to ask Trump a question during a news conference. Trump called CNN “fake news” after the network aired a story about Russia obtaining compromising information which could be used to blackmail him.

Spicer, a 1993 graduate of Connecticut College, is a former spokesman and strategist for the Republican National Committee. He called his new boss “caring and gracious” hopes he can show that side of Trump more in his new job.

“He’s a guy that I think people are going to be highly impressed with in terms of his hands-on, no-nonsense, get-things-done agenda,” said Spicer.

