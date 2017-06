A new proposal may require all toddlers to ride in rear-facing car seats in Rhode Island.

Both chambers of the general assembly voted for the legislation on Wednesday.

If the governor signs it, all children under the age of two will have to face backward while in a car.

Several states already require toddlers to sit in rear-facing seats.

