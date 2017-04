Some taxpayers in Rhode Island are seeing double this tax season.

The state says it mistakenly sent duplicate tax refund checks to roughly 500 people.

Officials say only one check can be cashed.

They say human error caused the issue and ask anyone who receives a duplicate check to mail it back to the tax department.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)