Lawmakers in Rhode Island voted to change the rules for car seats.

The House voted unanimously to require all children to sit in rear-facing car seats until they are two years old.

The bill now moves to the Senate for a vote.

Rhode Island already requires children under age eight to use a child restraint system, like a booster seat.

