CRANSTON, RI (WHDH) - A high school teacher in Cranston, Rhode Island is facing alarming allegations that he sexually assaulted his students.

Police say Charles Pearson inappropriately touched four girls between the ages of 14 and 16 last October.

The 58-year-old is out on bail.

He will appear in court in June.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)