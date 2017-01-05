‘Race the T’ pits runners against Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of runners will put the Green Line to the test next week.

“Race the T” is part of a Boston Marathon fundraiser that will challenge athletes to test their luck at beating Green Line trolleys.

Runners will compete against the T line in a four-mile stretch that runs from Commonwealth Avenue to Blanford Street. The race will begin at Boyden Park at 15 Commonwealth Avenue on January 14 at 10:30 a.m.

The event is hosted by Jenna Deutsch, who is raising funds for non-profit “Back on My Feet.” The charity’s website says it battles homelessness “through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources.” Deutsch is running on behalf of the organization in the 2017 Boston Marathon.

