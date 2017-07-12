Rachelle Bond gets probation for role in daughter’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up in a trash bag on Deer Island was sentenced to time served with probation for helping her former boyfriend dispose of her daughter’s body.

Last month, Bond’s ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 killing of Bella Bond.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge on Wednesday sentenced Rachelle Bond, 41, to two years of probation with mandatory substance abuse counseling. Bond must also refrain from using drugs and alcohol. She’ll undergo a psychiatric evaluation and be taken to a treatment facility.

Bond, who has been jailed for 22 months, testified in June in McCarthy’s murder trial. Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, but struck a plea deal to be released in exchange for her testimony.

A computer-generated image of the girl was widely shared on social media as authorities worked to identify her.

McCarthy will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

