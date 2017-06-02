Rachelle Bond, mother of Bella Bond, to testify in murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony resumes in the Baby Bella trial on Friday and the little girl’s mom is expected to take the stand.

Rachelle Bond agreed to testify against her ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, after making an immunity deal with prosecutors.

Bond pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact. Bond allegedly helped McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body.

The jurors left the courtroom Thursday and visited Deer Island, where the 2-year-old’s body was found washed up and in a trash bag back in 2015.

For months after the gruesome discovery, Bella was known only as “Baby Doe” as investigators worked to identify her.

Prosecutors say McCarthy killed the girl by punching her in the stomach. They also argue that he killed the toddler because he believed she was a demon.

