Rachelle Bond says accused killer injected her with drugs after daughter’s death

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – The mother of a 2-year-old girl known as “Baby Doe” after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor beach says the murder defendant repeatedly injected her with heroin after the girl’s death.

The defense questioned Rachelle Bond Tuesday in the trial of Michael McCarthy, her former boyfriend accused of killing Bella Bond in 2015 and dumping her weighted-down body.

Bond says she didn’t know if at that time she cared about dying, when asked why she wasn’t worried he’d cause her to suffer an overdose.

Attorney Jonathan Shapiro came down hard on Bond, aggressively questioning why she didn’t do more to protect Baby Bella.

“It was a very traumatic experience and I didn’t have time to grieve or think about what happened,” Bond said. “I was very clouded by drugs after that.”

Bond says she was too afraid of McCarthy to go to police after Bella was killed. She previously testified that McCarthy threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone he’d beaten the child to death.

“I was scared of him,” Bond said of McCarthy. “I was scared of what happened.”

Shapiro tried to portray Bond as a tough woman who wasn’t afraid of McCarthy. Bond admitted that she’s not proud of how she responded when Bella was killed.

Bella was known for months only as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy in exchange for an immunity deal. She is slated to be released upon conclusion of the trial.

