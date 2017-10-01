SALEM, Mass. (WHDH) – A disturbing discovery was made at Salem State University.

Racist messages were found spray-painted on fencing along the university’s baseball field. Neighbors noticed the hate speech on Friday morning.

The president of the university, John Keenan, released a statement that reads in part:

“Our campus has zero tolerance for such criminal conduct. I am writing to assure you that this matter is under investigation by University Police. If we are able to determine that the perpetrator of this heinous act is one of our students, the discipline will be immediate dismissal from the university and referral to the Commonwealth for potential criminal prosecution.”

Despite the strong words on condemnation, some students said they want to see more from school officials.

“I think more should be done from administration,” said one student.

School officials say campus police are investigating the incident. The school’s president said the administration is also looking into the school’s handling of the situation amid some criticism from the school community.

