Racist graffiti found at Needham High School

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - For the second time in the past month, racist graffiti was found on the walls at Needham High School.

The school’s principal, Aaron Sicotte, sent a letter to parents regarding the issue saying that both times, the graffiti used a racist slur.

“Our first priority as educators is to create a safe place for learning,” Sicotte said in the letter. “When racist slurs are written on our walls, we are not a safe place. This is unacceptable.”

The principal also says the two incidents appear to be different handwriting, so administrators believe the two incidents are separate cases.

