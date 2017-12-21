Racist message found on dorm room door of black students at Framingham State

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that will help catch the culprit who wrote a racist message on a dorm room door at Framingham State University.

Officials at the school said the message was written on the dorm room door of two black students. “See you next semester [N-word],” followed by another racial slur and an expletive. The message was found at around 8:30 a.m.

There have been several incidents of racist graffiti found around campus this semester. Two of the incidents happened in the same weekend; a hateful message was written on a flyer posted on a residence door and a message with a racial slur was written on a dorm room door.

Student Joshua Smiley said he and other minority students do not feel the school is doing enough to stop racism on-campus.

“The school kind of doesn’t care about this. They haven’t, in our eyes, done anything to stop this from happening and we feel like our money’s going to waste here,” said Smiley.

University President Javier Cevallos sent a letter to students that read, in part, “I had planned to write to everyone today to wish you a happy, safe and joyous holiday break. Instead, I write to inform you about the actions of a hateful coward who wrote a racist message on the door of a group of students in North Hall. This is not how we wanted to send everyone off for the holidays. I would encourage you all to have conversations with your families about what has occurred this semester and reflect on the type of community we want to be moving forward.”

All of the incidents are under investigation by the university police.

