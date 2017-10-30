Racist note targeting black students found at Framingham State

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Campus police at Framingham State University are offering a $1,000 reward for any information on who is behind several racist incidents, the most recent happening Sunday night.

School officials said a note with a racial slur written on it was slipped under a dorm room door. The two girls who live in the dorm room are part of the Black Student Union. A similar incident happened in the same residence hall just weeks ago.

Campus police said if caught, the suspect will face hate crime charges.

