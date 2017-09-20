Racist, sexist messages found on dorm room door of black student at Westfield State

WESTFIELD, MA (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at Westfield State University after racist and sexist messages were found written on the dorm room door of a black student.

“Anger, your initial reaction is to be angry,” said Aubriana Alves, who found the messages written on her dorm room’s message board Tuesday evening. “For it to be personal, and directly to me, was a little surprising.”

Alves said she hopes that whoever wrote the hateful messages on her door can have the courage to come forward.

“Step forward and say it,” said Alves. “We’re not mad at you but we want you to understand how it’s affecting all of us as a whole, as community.”

The college said acts intended to pain and intimidate others are not accepted on the college’s campus.

“I am strongly disturbed by the motivation to engage in such a hurtful act against another individual,” College President Ramon S. Torrecilha said in a letter to the campus community. “We are currently investigating this unacceptable behavior. This will not be tolerated and is in strong contrast with the values and mission of Westfield State University.”

Torrecilha woke students at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to speak to them directly about the incident, saying he thought it was important they heard him from him immediately.

“It affects the whole community,” said Torrecilha. “It just doesn’t affect students of color. But it affects the whole community.”

Torrecilha said the student or students responsible for writing on Alves’ door will be expelled from Westfield State.

