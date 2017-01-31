Radio stations in several states hacked with anti-Trump rap

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Radio stations in South Carolina and several other states say their signals were hacked and interrupted by an anti-Donald Trump rap song that contained obscene language.

Multiple media outlets report a radio station in Salem, South Carolina, had its signal hacked Monday night and replaced by a rap played on a loop for at least 15 minutes, making a vulgar reference to Trump.

WFBS-FM said the hackers infiltrated the signal through its internet-connected antennas. A statement from the station said it recovered the IP address of the suspected hackers and reported it to the Federal Communications Commission.

News media report similar incidents have occurred recently at radio stations in Seattle, Louisville and San Angelo, Texas. A video featuring the song appeared on a cable television provider in Mooresville, North Carolina.

