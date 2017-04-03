OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Opa-locka that has set several vehicles on fire, Monday afternoon.

Watch live: Watch Skyforce over the scene of this raging fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue and 128th Street, just south of Opa-locka Airport. 7SkyforceHD hovered above the fire as firefighters sprayed foam and water on the burning vehicles.

A photo taken from a nearby highway captured a large, dark cloud of smoke.

Officials said a structure nearby might contain propane tanks.

Opa-locka Airport officials said no flights have been affected as a result of the fire.

Nearby residents with respiratory issues are urged to remain indoors.

