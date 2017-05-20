Raging fire severely damages 2 homes in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER (WHDH) - A pair of homes in Gloucester were badly damaged Saturday by a raging, fast-moving blaze.

Officials said the fire started around 5 p.m. on Centennial Avenue, spreading from one home to another.

The massive four-alarm fire sent flames shooting from the windows of both homes as black smoke billowed high above the densely populated North Shore neighborhood.

If it wasn’t for the quick work of firefighters, officials said it could been much worse.

No one was home at the house where the fire started, but neighbors said an off-duty firefighter ran into the building to make sure everyone got out.

No injuries were reported. The state fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire, but officials said it appears to be accidental.

At least one of the homes was a deemed a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

