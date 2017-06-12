Raimondo signs executive order committing to Paris accord

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed an executive order that commits Rhode Island to the goals of the Paris climate change accord.

The Democratic governor signed the order Monday. It’s a response to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to pull the United States out of the emissions-cutting agreement reached by 195 countries last year.

Raimondo had already announced this month that Rhode Island will join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. She was one of four New England governors, including two Republicans, to join the multi-state alliance that was started by California, New York and Washington.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending