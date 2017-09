BOSTON (WHDH) - Rainbow crustaceans at the New England are a sight to be seen.

The rare colors include yellow, blue, black and red.

The rare yellow lobster was donated to the aquarium from a local seafood company in Salem.

Specialists at the aquarium said yellow lobsters are about one in 30-million in the wild.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)