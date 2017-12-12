BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and community leaders rallied outside a Boston school to bring awareness about drug addiction and a problem with needles being found at the school.

The Orchard Gardens K-8 School is a few blocks from Boston Medical Center.

The hospital has an addiction treatment program but administrators say needles are often discarded on or nearby school grounds.

“In the morning, it’s cleaning up needles, and at some point after a long break, we can get a bucket of needles between the parking lot and the playground,” said one of the people who attended the rally.

School administrators said this is especially dangerous because many of the students walk to school.

