Rally to oppose white supremacy takes place Sunday in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A day after thousands of counterprotesters chanted ant-Nazi slogans and upstaged a “free speech rally” in Boston, demonstrators are also gathering in Portland, Maine, to oppose white supremacy.

The rally takes place Sunday.

Mary Halsted, of the Maine People’s Alliance, says “we have to oppose white supremacy and make it clear that Maine is for all of us.”

The Maine Democratic Party is a co-sponsor of the event. Chairman Phil Bartlett says diversity is the country’s greatest strength, and “any words or actions that suggest otherwise are un-American.” He says “we must — and will — stand up for equality and justice and speak out against hate and bigotry.”

About 500 people also marched against racism in Kittery on Saturday, following a deadly white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

