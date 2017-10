RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Randolph Fire and Police crews are investigating a house fire that broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The house fire happened on Orchard Street, up a long driveway.

Fire and Police crews said nobody was home at the time of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

