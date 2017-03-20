Randolph man held on bail after Quincy shooting arrest

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Randolph man was held on bail after being accused in a Quincy shooting last week.

Witnesses told police shots rang out in front of a bank on Hancock Street last Friday on Hancock Street. No injuries were reported but police said a building’s window was shattered by a bullet.

Police said two people ran from the scene and were arrested after being spotted.

Cory Kisakye, 18, was in court Monday. He is being held on $25,000 bail. The other suspect arrested was a juvenile.

