Randolph Police investigating pedestrian crash

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Randolph Police report they are investigating a pedestrian crash on Lafayette Street.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday police responded to 23 Lafayette Street for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian

When they arrived, officers found a 69-year-old man struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident is under investigation.

Lafeyette Road will be closed between Grove and West Street until further notice due to the investigation.

