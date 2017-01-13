RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A local restaurant owner is looking to return a lost wedding.

The owner’s husband was shoveling snow on the storefront when he found a man’s wedding band.

The ring, seen in the video above, was found at the Randolph Café on Monday.

A picture of the lost ring was put on social media, but restaurant employees haven’t found who it belongs to yet.

If you know anyone who may have lost a ring, they are asked to call or visit the Randolph Café.

