Rapper Daddy Yankee gives $1M in relief aid to Puerto Rico

MIAMI (AP) — Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has pledged $1 million to Hurricane Maria relief efforts on his native island.

He was born and raised in Puerto Rico and lives there full time. His real name is Ramon Rodriguez. He says in a statement he “felt the call” as a Puerto Rican to help.

He says his long-term goal is to “work to ensure that the largest number of families on the island have a safe roof.”

Rodriguez says the money will be split between Feeding America, the American Red Cross, Habitat For Humanity and local organizations. The money comes on top of 10 truckloads of supplies donated by fans at his concerts.

Daddy Yankee had a massive hit this year with singer Luis Fonsi in “Despacito.”

